China

Hong Kongers doubtful of future under law: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong, July 10 (ANI): Most Hong Kongers are doubtful about their future under the Chinese imposed national security law which has left a "chilling effect" on people of the territory since its passage in June 2020, according to reports. Quoting Mainland Affairs Council, Taipei Times reported that over 60...

Jimmy Lai
Ai Weiwei
#Hong Kong Police#Hong Kong Government#Ani#Chinese#Mainland Affairs Council#Taipei Times#Freedom House#Next Digital#The Apple Daily#Stand News#Winandmac Media
Beijing, CN
Germany
China
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Warns iI Will Take ‘Necessary Measures’ as U.S. Blacklist Grows

China’s Ministry of Commerce warned on Sunday that it “will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests,” after the U.S. added 23 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over human rights violations. Beijing denies any abuses and said it “resolutely opposes” the expansion, which it calls a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules.” On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce added a tranche of companies “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.” It also added five Chinese companies that the U.S. claims directly support China’s military modernization programs related to “lasers and battle management systems.”
Chinarealcleardefense.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jackie Chan says he wants to join the ruling Communist Party of China

Jackie Chan has said he is interested in joining the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). On Thursday (8 July), during a symposium in Beijing, the 67-year-old actor and stunt artist shared his thoughts about a keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the CPC on 1 July. According to Global Times, The Karate Kid actor said he was proud he was to be Chinese and expressed his support for the political party.“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

China slams Yellen’s call for US-European ‘unified front’

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European “unified front” against Chinese “unfair economic practices” and human rights abuses. “China strongly deplores and rejects Treasury Secretary Yellen’s remarks,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. Yellen issued the appeal Tuesday during...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Philippines calls allegation of China election influence 'nonsense'

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday described as "nonsense" a suggestion by a former foreign minister that Beijing may have helped to determine the outcome of a 2016 election that swept the mercurial leader to power. Speaking at a forum on Monday, former foreign...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

US warns businesses of heightened risks on China's Xinjiang province

The State Department on Tuesday warned Americans against conducting business with anyone connected to China’s Xinjiang province over alleged human rights abuses and genocide by the Chinese Communist Party against the region's Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. The 36-page “Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory” renews the warning first issued...
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Hong Kong To Meet With Big Tech On Data Law

Proposed changes to data protection laws shouldn’t concern U.S. data titans, according to Hong Kong’s chief executive, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. They’re needed to stop the practice of doxing. That practice refers to the malicious ways people post others’ personal information online, so as to make sure they...
ChinaSilicon Republic

Facebook, Google and others clash with Hong Kong over new data law

A trade group for large tech firms said that Hong Kong’s new anti-doxxing law could make doing business in the city untenable. Big Tech has opened a new front against policymakers. This time in Hong Kong. Several major tech firms are privately raising red flags over a proposed data protection...
Politicsriverbender.com

Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the law...
ChinaTelegraph

Reporting under Hong Kong's National Security Law: 'The risk of being imprisoned hangs over me all the time'

I started working as a journalist in Hong Kong just three years ago - back when things were completely different. It feels like a lifetime ago now. My first field assignment was to cover a talk about Hong Kong independence. It was hosted at the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club and for a rookie reporter, it was an eye-opening experience to meet people with such different opinions.

