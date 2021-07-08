Mother and daughter’s eclectic rural store reopens with array of antiques, herbs and crafts classes
After a year-and-a-half hiatus, Tamara Fairbanks-Ishmael and her mother, Twila Fairbanks, have reopened their Good Earth Gatherings shop. Tucked into a natural setting south of Lawrence, Good Earth Gatherings, 858 East 1500 Road, is off the beaten path but beloved by a loyal customer base. The shop specializes in herbalism, antiques and eclectic classes like drum, basket and paper making, fabric drying, fiber arts, wool applique and herbalism.www2.ljworld.com
