That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Matthew Glave

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some actors out there that just have a certain look that one can’t help but think makes them uniquely suited for one role or another. Matthew Glave is one of those that you can’t help but think is suited for the role of the arrogant jerk who thinks that he’s God’s gift to women and unaware that he’s kind of a tool. He has played several roles that are a little more positive than others, but there’s one that a lot of people are bound to remember since he was one of the worst characters in the entire movie. If you’re thinking of Glenn Gulia from The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore then two points to you, since this character is hard to forget since Glenn was undoubtedly one of the most detestable characters in this movie since he knew exactly what he was doing, he knew it was wrong, and he didn’t care. He was what a lot of people would have said was the epitome of the Don Johnson-80s-wannabe that thought he was slick and too good at what he did to ever get caught. The only thing is that a lot of guys tend to recognize a huckster for who and what they are, and Robbie figured Glenn out pretty quickly in the movie, since Glenn didn’t really hide who he was, and Julia, played by Barrymore, appeared more than ready to forgive quite a bit in order to have the handsome man of her dreams and a life that society felt was acceptable.

