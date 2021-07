The government is set to tweak the law to allow pubs across England to stay open until 11.15pm on Sunday – in case the Euros final goes to extra time and penalties.Downing Street confirmed that the government would put forward an emergency change in the law so pubs can stay open an extra 45 minutes.Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can get together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to...