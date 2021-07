With the season having passed its halfway point, let’s play another round of “Is It Legit?” with two of our most surprising first-half stars. Kyle Gibson standing atop the American League ERA leaderboard at midseason is nothing short of astounding. After putting up ERAs of 4.84 and 5.35 in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the veteran starter has delivered a miniscule 1.98 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, with 81 strikeouts and a 6-0 record in sixteen starts. Will the universe continue to mock us, or will Kyle Gibson return to his traditional form as a mid-4s ERA guy?