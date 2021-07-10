Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1052 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Valley, Blackwater, Olberg, Bapchule, Magma, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Sacaton. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Queen Valley, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
City
Sacaton, AZ
City
Chandler Heights, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Gold Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy