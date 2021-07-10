Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1052 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Valley, Blackwater, Olberg, Bapchule, Magma, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Sacaton. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.