Charleston, SC

Modern progressive movement undermines the founding ideals

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Independence Day many Americans saw further extremes of the political left in attacking America. Congresswoman Maxine Waters slammed the sacred words of the Declaration, asserting that it was wrong and meant only for white men. National Public Radio (NPR) slammed the Declaration for containing an epithet. The Washington Post published an editorial claiming the Statue of Liberty represented a “symbol of hypocrisy.” The list of anti-American outrages goes on but represents only the latest in many years of ratcheting up the attacks. What we are seeing is a growing and dangerous worldview of the left, diametrically opposed to that of most Americans and with the potential to disintegrate the union. Let me explain.

