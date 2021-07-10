Tripura sent 151 samples for Covid-19 testing. More than half found positive for Delta plus
Jul. 10—Tripura confirmed on Friday that more than half of the samples that the state sent for genome sequencing to West Bengal have, in fact, turned out to be positive for the Delta plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which is feared to potentially drive a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Of the 151 total samples that were sent for testing, as many as 90 came back positive for the Delta plus strain, medical professionals in the state confirmed.www.tribuneledgernews.com
