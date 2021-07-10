Tripura sent 151 samples for Covid-19 testing. More than half found positive for Delta plus

Also referred to as “Jumna”, the Yamuna River is one of North India’s major rivers and besides the River Ganges, it is also regarded as one of the most sacred rivers of India. Rising in the Lower Himalayas in the Indian State of Uttarakhand, the Yamuna River flows for about 1,376km and finally merges with the River Ganges at the revered Triveni Sangam near Allahabad (Prayagraj). The Yamuna forms the 2nd largest tributary of the Ganges with an average annual flow of 2,948m3/s. The Yamuna is considered the longest tributary of the River Ganges in India.