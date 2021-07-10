Cancel
Not in favour of military action, committed to Syria-led political process: India at UN

By Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Jul. 10—After voting in favour of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution, India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process, to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region. "We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution...

