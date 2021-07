• It was 2015 when the Japanese Prime Minister of that time, Shinzo Abe has visited India and gifted the VICCC project to the city. According to a senior official at Varanasi Nagar Nigam, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC) on Thursday. The VICCC has been constructed with the help of financial assistance from Jap....