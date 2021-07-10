Cancel
Covid-19: India clocks 42,766 single-day cases, 1,206 fresh fatalities recorded

By Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Jul. 10—India recorded 42,766 number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Saturday, pushing the total tally of cases to 3,07,95,716. In the previous 24 hours 1,206 people also succumed to the viral infection, and the overall death toll now stands at 407,145, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard updated at 8am.

