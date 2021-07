Covid-19: India clocks 42,766 single-day cases, 1,206 fresh fatalities recorded

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.4 million on Thursday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.05 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,115 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has slowed with 48.2% of the population fully inoculated, according to a CDC tracker, even though cases are rising and are up 10% in 47 states from a week ago, according to the JHU data. “We’re losing time here. The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can’t actually just wait for things to get more rational,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Wednesday. Elsewhere, Indonesia suffered another record one-day case tally of more than 54,000, while Russia counted a record of 791 deaths in a single day, showing the pandemic is far from over.