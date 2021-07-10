Cancel
How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch the boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend. The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico’s southern desert — the company’s fourth trip to the edge of space. Branson assigned himself to […]

