As I was writing today’s blog, I thought I had a deja-vu for a moment. It turns out it wasn’t deja-vu because it actually happened. The day was Jan. 29, 2018. The story; 4 Stocks That Are Signaling The Stock Market Is Ready To Fall. In that story, I noted how the RSIs of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all had very overbought RSIs. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was in the mix for other reasons. Of course, things got really ugly after that through Feb. 8.