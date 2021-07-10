Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

The American League squad is going home winners following a 5-2 victory over the National League in the 91st All-Star Game at Coors Field. The Cardinals Nolan Arenado went 0-for-2 at the plate for the NL and St. Louis closer Alex Reyes tossed a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. St. Louisan and Mizzou product Max Scherzer of the Nationals finished his start for the NL with a perfect inning. White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn tossed one scoreless inning and South Side closer Liam Hendriks locked down the save for the AL. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, but didn’t record an at-bat. Sox starter Carlos Rodon didn’t make an appearance. For the Cubs, Kris Bryant went 0-for-2 and closer Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit and no runs in two-thirds of an inning.