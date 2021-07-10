Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3

Cancel
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 5-3. Wilmer Flores also homered as the Giants debuted their all-white City Connect home uniforms with images of the Golden Gate Bridge along each sleeve. Posey is sidelined with a bruised thumb that will keep him out of the All-Star Game next week. Subbing in, Casali hit his third homer of the season for the NL West leaders. Washington has lost seven of nine.

