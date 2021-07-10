Cancel
Soccer

Brazil and Argentina clash in a soccer final for 5th time

 5 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will meet for the fifth time in a tournament final on Saturday in the Copa America decider. The Brazilians have won three times and Argentina once in their 84-year history of matches. The first final ended in a 2-0 Argentinian win at a Copa America title match in 1937. Brazil won in 2004 on penalties after a Copa America final that looked certain to go Argentina's way until the last shot. The Seleção thrashed Argentina 4-1 in the following year to lift the Confederations Cup. The latest meeting between the two teams was at the 2007 Copa America final when Brazil won 3-0.

