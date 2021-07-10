Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Brittney Griner powers Mercury past Storm, 85-77

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury. They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm wrapped up a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship when the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx later Friday. Jewell Loyd had 16 points for Seattle. The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#Ap#The Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#The Minnesota Lynx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtucsonpost.com

Storm face Mercury looking to wrap up Commissioner's Cup berth

The reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm aim to sew up the Western Conference's berth in next month's Commissioner's Cup final on Friday, traveling to Phoenix for the first of two weekend contests against the Mercury. Seattle (15-4) took sole possession of the WNBA's best record and a commanding two-game lead...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Mercury top Aces in OT behind strong game from Griner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime on Wednesday night. It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and...
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Griner, Diggins-Smith help Mercury beat Aces 99-90 in OT

Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime on Wednesday night. It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and three blocks. Diggins-Smith had...
NBALongview Daily News

Prince helps Storm hold off Mercury in final game before Olympics

EVERETT — With eight seconds left in the third quarter, and the Seattle Storm up by seven points against the Phoenix Mercury, Epiphanny Prince called her own number. The shooting guard motioned for center Mercedes Russell to screen her defender, and feinted a drive toward the rim. With both Mercury defenders following her screener, Prince easily stepped back, behind the three-point line, and buried her shot with 4.3 seconds left on the clock, extending the Storm's lead to double-digits with 10 minutes to play.
NBAYakima Herald Republic

Storm heads into Olympic break by turning down the Mercury

EVERETT — Missing two of its key members, it would have made sense for the Seattle Storm’s bench to look out of sorts. Instead, the Storm’s second unit, led by sharpshooter Epiphanny Prince, set the pace Sunday night, allowing the starters to find their rhythm and enter the WNBA Olympic break on a high note, as the team beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing title defense in 2021, as LeBron James and Co. were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason for the 2020 NBA champions, who could be on the verge...
NBAYardbarker

Did Ja Morant take shot at Team USA after latest loss?

Team USA is now a very uncharacteristic 0-2 to open Olympic exhibition play, and Ja Morant had some shade for the Americans after their latest loss. Australia defeated Team USA Monday by a 90-83 final. The loss came days after Nigeria topped Team USA in another exhibition over the weekend.
BasketballPosted by
Times Leader

USA Basketball falls again

LAS VEGAS — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, there was a smattering of boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.
Gulfport, MSJackson Free Press

Brittney Reese

Brittney Reese is returning to the Olympic Games for the fourth time in her historic career. Reese won her 13th career national title to punch her ticket to the Tokyo Games. She became the fourth U.S. long jumper to appear in four different Olympic Games. Reese joins Willye White, Martha Rea Watson and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. She is just the 16th woman to make team USA four times.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Chukars power past Billings 13-5

The Idaho Falls Chukars jumped out to an early lead and held off the Billings Mustangs 13-5 Monday night. Tyler Kelly knocked in five runs and Kona Quiggle added his second home run of the season as the Chukars improved to 26-13 and are two games behind Missoula in the Pioneer League Northern Division standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy