Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 1044 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of South Mountain Park to near Maricopa to 11 miles west of Casa Grande, moving west at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Estrella, Arizona City, Big Horn, Cotton Center, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, Toltec and Bosque. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 121 and 178. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 147, and between mile markers 151 and 165. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH