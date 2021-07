Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR MONTGOMERY...MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES At 1248 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Offutt AFB to 5 miles north of Essex, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pacific Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...65MPH