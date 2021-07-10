Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chariton County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Howard, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH AND NORTHERN HOWARD COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, MO
City
Randolph, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Chariton County, MO
County
Howard County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Chariton Howard#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy