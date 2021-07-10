Severe Weather Statement issued for Chariton, Howard, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARITON RANDOLPH AND NORTHERN HOWARD COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.alerts.weather.gov
