Final Fantasy 16 May Skip TGS 2021, But Story Is Finished And English VO Almost Done
During the latest Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter from the Producer stream, a few new details about the next mainline entry in the series came out from producer Naoki Yoshida. The team has finished the main story scenario for Final Fantasy 16 and the English voiceovers are almost done being recorded. Unfortunately, Yoshida-san also said it's likely that Final Fantasy 16 will not make an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2021. (TGS 2021 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3.)www.gamespot.com
