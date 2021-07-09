Cancel
“Muddi Gras” Rampage Event Quest Now Live For Monster Hunter Rise

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has released a new event quest for Monster Hunter Rise. The quest is titled “Muddi Gras” and is the first ever Rampage type Event Quest, where players go through two rampage waves led by an Almudron. Completing this quest will unlock four new festival-themed stickers that can be used in the in-game chat function.

