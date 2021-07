NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A company that promised to clean up a South Nashville creek of their debris after the flood has allegedly backed out. Four months after the Nashville flood and Mill Creek is still trashed. “These are all plastic bags,” District 16 Councilwoman Ginny Welsch said, pointing down the littered banks. “There’s molded brown cardboard that came from up biodegradable takeout containers… It’s just a disaster.”