Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

What's renowned Paralympian Oksana Masters doing on a Philadelphia mural?

By Ed Barkowitz, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Jul. 10—Oksana Masters has emerged from the ashes of the catastrophic Chernobyl nuclear accident to become one of the most inspirational athletes on the planet. Her story is remarkable, but her focus is on the young girls of today. She is part of a mural at 5729 Germantown Ave., along...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Oksana Masters
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Cross Country Skiing#Philadelphia#Germantown High School#Secret#Boathouse Row#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsbicycling.com

Oksana Masters Is Ready for Tokyo—Here’s How She Fuels Her Training

Eight-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters doesn’t get a lot of time off—now more than ever. With the Tokyo Paralympic Games on the horizon, she’s getting ready to compete as a cyclist. But the minute she’s finished with the 2020 Games, she’ll turn her attention to Beijing 2022, where she’ll compete as a cross-country skier in the Winter Games.
Philadelphia, PA975thefanatic.com

It’s Time To Turn To The Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia sports scene is bleak right now. The Sixers just went through a monumental playoff collapse. The Eagles are in the midst of a rebuild, with more questions than answers. The Flyers are the most inconsistent team in the history of sports, alternating making and missing the playoffs for the past 10 seasons. The Phillies have an uphill battle to win their division and make the playoffs, which would be their first appearance since 2011. We are currently in one of the darker periods of Philadelphia sports in the history of the city. And yet, there is a 5th team, a potential savior, that plays just down I-95 in Chester. They’re competitive, they’re fun, they’re consistent, they’re local. The sport is not the most popular in this country, and the fan base is dwarfed by the main 4 teams, but if it’s sports happiness you’re looking for, it’s time to turn your attention to the Philadelphia Union.
SportsWYFF4.com

Team USA Olympic fun facts for Tokyo Olympics

Here are some Olympic fun facts to help you prepare for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are 613 Team USA athletes — the most in Olympic history, outside of host nations. There are also 193 returning Olympians. There are 8 U.S. women, with 4 or more medals: including track...
Sportsthekatynews.com

US Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

The biggest sporting event in the world is just around the corner as the Olympics prepares to get underway, whilst there has been some last minute changes that will see no fans allowed in attendance, even domestic audiences which had been the plan will be restricted which will certainly bring a different experience to both the athletes and viewers alike – punters will also have to keep this in mind as bookmakers may adjust their odds with the new information for those who may thrive in the situation, and those who may feel differently in a new environment than they’re used to. With that in mind the games will be going ahead as planned which is a relief for many fans and for the athletes involved too, so who are the biggest US athletes to follow?
Sportsmicrosoftnewskids.com

The oldest and youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games

It’s said that with age comes experience and wisdom, but at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, we’ll see that astonishing athleticism can be another hallmark, as proven by 57-year-old Phillip Dutton, Team USA's oldest Olympian. And at the ripe old age of 24, MyKayla Skinner is the oldest woman...
FIFAnewsbrig.com

When and where to watch, roster, LIVE streaming & opponents

The USWNT (United States Women’s National Team) won their last Olympic gold at the London Olympics 2012. Since then, they have won two back-to-back FIFA World Cups, two CONCACAF Championships and four SheBelieves Cups. Come 23 July, the USWNT will look to win a gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, after almost a decade.
BasketballFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Taurasi, Bird back for 5th gold medal

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will try and become the first players ever to win five Olympic gold medals in basketball when the United States women's team begins play at the Tokyo Games. The pair have been an integral part of the U.S. run of six consecutive golds at the...
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is gymnast Jordan Chiles’ mother?

GYMNAST Jordan Chiles is prepping to represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chiles will join Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner, and Grace McCallum on Team USA's women's gymnastics squad. Who is Jordan Chiles?. Chiles is the youngest of Gina's five children, Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy