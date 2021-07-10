What's renowned Paralympian Oksana Masters doing on a Philadelphia mural?

The biggest sporting event in the world is just around the corner as the Olympics prepares to get underway, whilst there has been some last minute changes that will see no fans allowed in attendance, even domestic audiences which had been the plan will be restricted which will certainly bring a different experience to both the athletes and viewers alike – punters will also have to keep this in mind as bookmakers may adjust their odds with the new information for those who may thrive in the situation, and those who may feel differently in a new environment than they’re used to. With that in mind the games will be going ahead as planned which is a relief for many fans and for the athletes involved too, so who are the biggest US athletes to follow?