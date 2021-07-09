Americas eShop Update: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings Of Ruin, Boomerang X

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin – A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of MONSTER HUNTER! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos, which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old. MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will be available on July 9.