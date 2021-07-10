RWBY: Arrowfell Launches 2022 For Switch
Arc System Works, Rooster Teeth, and Wayforward have officially revealed RWBY: Arrowfell for Switch and other platforms. Based on Rooster Teeth’s popular animated series, RWBY: Arrowfell is a 2D sidescroller starring Team RWBY, in an original story written by the writers of the show. In addition, the game will also include voiceovers from the original cast, as well as 3D animated cutscenes. It is planned to launch in 2022 for Switch, PC, and other consoles.nintendosoup.com
