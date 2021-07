Microids and developer IMPS have finally come together to release a teaser trailer for their coming game The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf. The game has been in the works for a while as the companies got the rights to do a proper game that wasn't just marketing for the TV show or a film. But up until now, we've learned very little about it beyond the idea that it's coming to PC and all consoles on October 26th, 2021. But this morning the team finally gave us more info on the story along with this teaser trailer you see below. Enjoy checking it out as we have just over three more months to go until release.