An investigation has been launched after “a number” of diners eating oysters from Whitstable on the north Kent coast fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea.Health officials did not say how many people were affected but Kent Online reported that it was at least 100.Canterbury City Council, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Public Health England (PHE) are jointly investigating batches of molluscs from the Whistable Oyster Company.The batches of oysters causing the illness have “been identified” and testing is ongoing, a spokesperson for Canterbury City Council said.“The oyster harvesting business linked to the outbreak ceased harvesting, no further oysters have...