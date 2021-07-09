Update on the latest in business:

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks moved higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end this holiday-shortened week with a slight gain. The S&P 500 index was up 1%, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will be reporting quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic. Oil prices continued to march higher, with crude oil briefly touching $75 a barrel overnight.

EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Olympic Village records first coronavirus case days before Olympics begin

The Olympic Village recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced on Saturday that a person from the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus and is currently quarantining in a hotel, USA Today reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

