Update on the latest in business:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks moved higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end this holiday-shortened week with a slight gain. The S&P 500 index was up 1%, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will be reporting quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans compared with earlier in the pandemic. Oil prices continued to march higher, with crude oil briefly touching $75 a barrel overnight.