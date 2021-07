After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Scott County Library Systen is resuming the pilot for extended access service at the Jordan Library, according to a news release. Extended access is a technology system that provides self-service access to the library outside of staffed open hours at designated locations. It works similarly to college libraries, 24/7 gyms, co-working lofts, and other shared public spaces. The service will give users access to the Jordan Library from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.