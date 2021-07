Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of lying on the issue of political funding from private power companies, saying that unlike the illegal donations made to these parties by various shell companies, the funds provided to the Congress had nothing to do with Punjab elections or the controversial PPAs signed by the Akalis.