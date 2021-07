Jul. 12—JEE Main 2021: The option to register for JEE Main May session exam will close today at 12.50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main exam from July 27 to August 2. This exam along with the April session of JEE Main was postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the country. Candidates who had applied earlier for these sessions can also edit or modify their application forms now.