Hack your business before hackers do: Why CEOs need to be more vigilant about security audits?

Jul. 10—The pandemic and its effects are probably the most used conversation starters/subjects these days. Among all the sad and negatives, one thing which is considered positive is the adoption of tech by businesses. As the pandemic raged, it forced businesses to go online in almost a blink. And this by no means is a small feat. It displays the agility of businesses and also underlines the importance of being flexible (for individuals and companies alike). Being flexible and moving fast has become the necessary condition for companies to stay afloat.