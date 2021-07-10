Tag Heuer has a limited-edition Super Mario watch and it's launching next week
Jul. 10—This is as wonderfully old school as it gets. Watch company Tag Heuer is going to release a limited edition Super Mario-themed watch and it is coming next week. Tag Heuer, known for its timepieces, smartwatches, and some other select accessories, has shared a teaser on Twitter regarding this new timepiece and is now accepting registrations from all Super Mario fans interested in securing a one for themselves.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0