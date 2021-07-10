Tag Heuer has a limited-edition Super Mario watch and it's launching next week

Hasbro has a brand new edition of The Game Of Life on the way as Nintendo fans will get a dose of Super Mario for this edition. As you can see from the images we have here, you'll be roaming through the Mushroom Kingdom as one of four friendly faces from the franchise as you make your way from one end of the kingdom to Bowser's castle. Along the way, you'll be entering different iconic worlds from the series that have different impacts on the characters and what they collect as you make your way around the board. It's a cool edition of the game that a lot of gamers will enjoy as they get another piece of nostalgia added to an old-school board game. We'll see how well it does compared to other Super Mario-themed items that have been released lately. The game is for players ages 8+ for 2-4 players and sells for $30 at most retailers. You can read a little bit more about it below as the game has been released today.