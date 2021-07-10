Woman charged for DWI after multiple calls from motorists after drinking “A lot”
OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of a woman for DWI. “On July 7th, we received calls from citizens who were behind a vehicle that was driving ridiculously bad and dangerously. Deputy Baker was able to locate the vehicle going at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles, swerving into on-coming traffic and into the grass,” the department said. “Deputy Baker attempted a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Hollie Koernschild, pulled into a mobile home park, drove over a bicycle and almost hit a stationary vehicle.”www.shorenewsnetwork.com
