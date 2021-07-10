Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 1240 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Blue Springs to 6 miles north of Waterville to 4 miles east of Aurora, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clay Center, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Riley, Frankfort, Waterville, Clifton, Leonardville, Axtell, Olsburg, Beattie, Morganville, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield, Green, Vermillion, Oketo and Vining. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH