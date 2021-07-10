TSO Masterworks in Miniature: Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake

The Traverse City Senior Center will host a free concert on the beach on Saturday, July 31 at 7:30pm featuring the 30-piece ensemble The Archipelago Project. The Archipelago Project, founded by Traverse City natives Dan Trahey and Garrett Mendez, brings "some of the most exciting and diverse young talent from across the country each year to perform across northern Michigan," according to a release from the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network. "Students from the project have gone on to attend Juillard, Yale, Peabody and many other prestigious colleges to become leaders in the music industry."