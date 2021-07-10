Cancel
Music

TSO Masterworks in Miniature: Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Hull Park, behind Traverse Area District Library, TC. Join us in Hull Park behind TADL Woodmere for a new musical storytelling experience aimed at children 5-12 & their families. Bring some snacks & a blanket &/or some chairs & enjoy this excerpted presentation of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, featuring Matt Archibald - TADL Youth Services; Dorothy Vogel - TSO Principal Piano; & Justin Koertgen & Sara Wolff, guest dancers.

www.traverseticker.com

