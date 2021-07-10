Cancel
Rahway, NJ

Amber alert issued for Rahway boy

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
RAHWAY, NJ – The New Jersey State Police and Rahway Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Sebastian Rios, 2, of Rahway, N.J. and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, also of Rahway, N.J. Yasemin and Sebastian are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian’s father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. earlier today. Tyler is believed to be operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates W421713. Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.

