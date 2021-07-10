Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska East central Gage County in southeastern Nebraska Southern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1243 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nehawka to near Palmyra, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Falls City, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Auburn, Syracuse, Tecumseh, Weeping Water, Pawnee City, Humboldt, Peru, Elmwood, Palmyra, Sterling, Murray, Johnson, Cook, Unadilla, Table Rock, Avoca and Talmage. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH