Arrest made in 2020 Hamden murder
HAMDEN, CT – On September 9, 2020, Hamden Police responded to the area of Arch Street and Bowen Street on the report of a shooting. Moments later, officers located a 46-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the hand and leg. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.Detective Andrew Lipford conducted an investigation into the shooting, which led to the application of an arrest warrant for Thomas Carr.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0