Child, 1 shot, suspects in custody
ASCENSION PARISH, LA – On 06/12/21 at approximately 7:30pm, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at the 500 block of St. Vincent St. in Donaldsonville in reference to a shooting. Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three victims while they stood in front of the residence. One of the victims was a 1-year-old child. Two adult victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
