Leland, MI

Friends of the Leland Township Book Sale

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

The Friends of Leland Township Library will host their Annual Summer Book Sale. The sale will be held on the same day as the Artist Market at the Old Art Building, July 10, from 10am-2pm. A large selection of slightly used books for adults, young adults & children will be available. Hardcover books: $3; paperbacks: $1; & children’s books: $0.25. A bag sale begins at 1:30pm. Shoppers can fill a bag for only $5 from 1:30-2pm. 616-460-8092.

www.traverseticker.com

