Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Hooker; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Logan County in west central Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Western Blaine County in north central Nebraska Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT/1245 AM MDT/. * At 1244 AM CDT/1144 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Mullen to 6 miles west of Tryon to 16 miles north of Sutherland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mullen, Stapleton, Thedford, Tryon, Arnold, Dunning, Halsey, Seneca, Gandy, Ringgold, Logan, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland, Brown Lake, Norway, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 170 and 244. Highway 92 between mile markers 194 and 261. Highway 97 between mile markers 5 and 70. Highway 83 between mile markers 92 and 156. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH