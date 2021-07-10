Man charged after walking around fully nude near child summer camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mahnomen County man was sentenced today to 138 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, in December 2019, Augustus Quintrell Light, 40, was engaged in the distribution of controlled substances. On December 7, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Bemidji, Minnesota, where Light was located. Law enforcement recovered more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine, a digital scale, and three rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. That same day, law enforcement searched Light’s primary residence in Naytahwaush, Minnesota. Within a locked safe inside the residence, officers found small quantities of controlled substances, $4,800 in cash, and three rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.
