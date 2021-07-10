Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottawattamie County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pottawattamie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellevue to 6 miles south of Yutan, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pottawattamie, southern Washington, southeastern Dodge, Douglas and northeastern Saunders Counties, including the following locations... Crescent, Hitchcock Nature Center, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Leshara, Bennington, Washington and Narrows River Park. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 54 and 66. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...75MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
City
Carter Lake, IA
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Omaha Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy