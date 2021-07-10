Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellevue to 6 miles south of Yutan, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pottawattamie, southern Washington, southeastern Dodge, Douglas and northeastern Saunders Counties, including the following locations... Crescent, Hitchcock Nature Center, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Leshara, Bennington, Washington and Narrows River Park. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 54 and 66. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...75MPH