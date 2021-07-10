Cancel
Fresno, CA

Dirty dumpers caught red-handed in Fresno

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, CA – On Tuesday, detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Ag Task Force observed two men illegally dumping trash on the side of the road near S. Fig and W. Central Avenues in Fresno. It took the men less than one minute to unload several large appliances and mattresses.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

