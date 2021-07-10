Cancel
Lakeland, FL

14-year-old girl dead in hit and run crash in Lakeland

By Jeff Jones
 6 days ago
LAKELAND, FL – Sadly a 14-year-old girl has died after a hit and run crash that took place on Sunday evening, July 4th, on New Tampa Highway (US 92).The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the two girls that were struck while walking, but continued westbound toward Hillsborough County. The suspect’s vehicle is a white Ford F150 (1997-2003). The truck should have damage to the grill and possible additional front-end damage.If you have any information that could help in identifying or locating the truck and/or the driver, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

