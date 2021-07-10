Tom Parish: An American in Venice

My son and I took a trip to Venice Louisiana with our neighbor and good friend Doug Mead dragging his new 32' Worldcat to target some big yellowfin tuna last month. We had planned for 4-6 other guys to meet us there but the weather turned bad and many didnt show and the two that did could only stay for two days. Out of our ten day trip we only got 3 days of fishing in but by the third day we got it dialed in and had some success. Naturally this day no other crew was with us and with only three on board we had our hands full loading two big yellowfins on our own. Red snapper, amberjacks and an assortment of blackfins, yellowfins and sharks were all mixed in. Here are some random pics of the Venice house boat we stayed in, the fish we caught and the sushi and local craw fish we enjoyed.