Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Tom Parish: An American in Venice

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

June 6 - Aug. 15. Open Weds. - Sun., 11am-4pm. Tom Parish (American, 1933 - 2018) committed his life to painting the essence of Venice. Inspired by shimmering canals & architectural beauty of Italy's Serenissima ​(the old serene one), his stylized realist paintings are constructed from blocks of sturdy modernist color.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Art#Canals#Museum#Italy#American#Nmc#Tc Art Regular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
MusicPosted by
WWD

Valentino Sponsors Venice Theater Biennale

MILAN — Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to pay tribute to Italy’s cultural scene. After staging his fall 2021 show for Valentino at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is sponsoring the 49th International Theatre Festival — Biennale Teatro 2021, running from July 2 to 11 in Venice. The designer said on Monday he will hold the house’s fall 2021-22 couture collection at the Gaggiandre at the Arsenale in Venice.
Recipesyoursun.com

Column: Team keeps Venice beautiful

Creating a Venice citywide garden of color brings together volunteers from Venice Area Beautification in almost nonstop work. The Keep Venice Beautiful team, an arm of VABI, is led by Corky Dalton. The group recently received a brick for the Venice Sertoma Club’s Honor Walk behind the Venice Island Publix.
LifestyleSanta Monica Mirror

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn more in this video brought to you by Malibu CC.
Politicsyoursun.com

Venice Area Briefs

Springs for freeWARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The springs and the building complex are on the U.S. National Register...
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

Venice bans cruise ships

This week, the Italian government banned large cruise ships from sailing into the lagoon off St. Mark's Square in Venice. Host Marco Werman tells how pressure from environmental and cultural groups led to the ban, which takes hold on Aug. 1.
Restaurantsyoursun.com

Forecast cloudy for Venice restaurant icons

Diners — those chrome-clad road-food oases that have fed American motorists since the 1930s — have been slowly dying for years, as rents ratcheted up and profit margins dwindled. COVID-19 was the last blow for many that had too few seats to survive at 50%. But there might still be...
Lifestylefox13news.com

Venice - The shark tooth capital of the world

Go on a natural treasure hunt on the beaches of Venice where shark teeth are easier to find than you might think. It's important for people to know that just because there are lots of shark teeth on the beach around Venice, it doesn't mean there are tons of sharks in the waters there. The fossilized teeth you can find have been accumulating for millions of years.
Visual Artartforum.com

National Gallery Selects Annabelle Selldorf as Renovation Architect

London’s National Gallery has announced New York–based architect Annabelle Selldorf as the lead on its massive five-year restoration project. Selldorf Architects was chosen from a shortlist of six firms, the other five of which were based in London. Its recent projects include the current restoration of New York’s Frick Collection, the expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, and the renovation of Luma Arles in the South of France.
Venice, FLfox13news.com

Venice is 'Shark Tooth Capital of the World'

VENICE, Fla. - Every year, hundreds of thousands of treasure hunters flock to the beaches around the city of Venice in Sarasota County. But it’s not gold they seek. It’s fossilized sharks’ teeth. In fact, Venice calls itself the ‘Shark Tooth Capital of the World.’. Don Rivette co-owns Earth Treasures...
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition - Call For Entry

A showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. The exhibition takes place Nov. 5 – Dec. 16. Exhibition registration is now open. For more info go to GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS, & click on the Call For Entry tab.
traverseticker.com

Mulebone in Concert

This duo made up of John Ragusa & Hugh Pool play country blues, folk tunes & other spiritually related, acoustic based music.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Outdoor theater group to stage Oscar Wilde classic

Newberg-based company will perform 'The Importance of Being Earnest' on six dates starting July 16. In an outdoor venue showcasing the natural beauty of wine country, a local theater company will perform a comedy from Oscar Wilde this month. The Newberg-based Penguin Productions is putting on the production, with shows...
Shoppingmusicalamerica.com

American David Winston's private collection of rare pianos to be offered at auction in the UK in September

UNIQUE PRIVATE COLLECTION OF RARE AND VALUABLE PIANOS TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER. THE DAVID WINSTON PIANO COLLECTION, DREWEATTS, THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23, 2021. JULY 2021. Dreweatts auctioneers is to offer an exceptional private collection of rare pianos in a landmark sale on September 23, 2021. The collection was amassed by David Winston, who holds a Royal Warrant as Restorer and Conservator of Pianos to HM the Queen. It is comprised of 26 unique instruments dating from the 18th century to present day.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Venice Yellowfin Tuna

My son and I took a trip to Venice Louisiana with our neighbor and good friend Doug Mead dragging his new 32' Worldcat to target some big yellowfin tuna last month. We had planned for 4-6 other guys to meet us there but the weather turned bad and many didnt show and the two that did could only stay for two days. Out of our ten day trip we only got 3 days of fishing in but by the third day we got it dialed in and had some success. Naturally this day no other crew was with us and with only three on board we had our hands full loading two big yellowfins on our own. Red snapper, amberjacks and an assortment of blackfins, yellowfins and sharks were all mixed in. Here are some random pics of the Venice house boat we stayed in, the fish we caught and the sushi and local craw fish we enjoyed.
Moviesdallassun.com

'Spencer' to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Pablo Larrain's highly anticipated drama 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, will be making its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. According to Variety, penned by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film will centre on a weekend in the early...
Interlochen, MItraverseticker.com

Ukulele Program

Featuring S.T.R.U.M., Society of Traverse Region Ukulele Musicians. Meets the second Tues. of every month. 231-276-6767.
Performing Artstraverseticker.com

Theatre Under the Tent: "Top of the Pop"

Adults: $20; youth: $13 (plus fees) An evening of some of the best music of the ‘60s, ‘70s, & ‘80s. The Probes & Chown band will rock the Playhouse tent with the Eagles, America, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young, & more.
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Food Is Art / Art Is Food

This juried exhibition features the work of 23 exhibitors who have approached the theme of food as a way to talk about feeding mind, body & spirit. It runs May 28 - Aug. 19. GAAC is closed on Sundays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy