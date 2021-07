The Otter Tail County Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of historic downtown Henning on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The tour had originally been scheduled for July 15. Situated in the heart of Otter Tail County, Henning derives its name from a Northern Pacific Railroad employee who said if his name was selected for the village he would donate a bell to the first church in town. The first church bell, courtesy of John Henning, was hung in the steeple of the Norwegian Lutheran Church.