Carroll Falls As Greene County Scores Late on Friday

The bounces continued to go against Carroll on Friday night as Greene County scored a pair of runs in the 6th on a bloop single that scored a pair of runs in the 6th as the Rams took the lead for the first time since the 3rd inning and then held on to win. The Rams scored twice in the 1st inning to take the early lead but Carroll rallied back with a run in the 1st and 3rd innings and then two runs in the 4th to take the lead. Greene County scored 4-runs in the 6th to pick up the win.